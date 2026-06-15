Movie buffs can’t get enough of Nikki and Bear’s scary relationship as Focus Features/Blumhouse’s Obsession now counts a running global cume of $286.5M. Deadline reported. This makes Curry Barker’s film the highest grossing movie to ever be picked up at a film festival, beating The Blair Witch Project's reported final global of $248.6M. The found footage horror film was acquired out of Sundance 1999 for $1M+ by Artisan. How much did Obsession make? Curry Barker's horror film nears $300M, beats The Blair Witch Project (Focus Features)

Curry Barker’s Obsession, produced on a micro-budget of under $1 million (estimated $750,000), has become a historic box-office phenomenon. The film defied horror movie trends, posted consecutive weekend revenue increases and went on to become the highest-grossing film acquisition in history.

How much did Obsession make? Starring Indie Navarrette and Michael Johnston, Obsession saw its fourth consecutive weekend (out of five) best its opening frame ($17.1M). It even bested the global cume of Blumhouse and Universal’s Oscar winning Get Out which finale at $259.9M

Jason Blum's Blumhouse Atomic is making $17 million in box office bonuses on Obsession as an executive producer who helped market the film, three people with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. The film was independently produced for just $750,000 by Under the Shell, Tea Shop Productions and Capstone Pictures. The film premiered in the midnight section of last year's Toronto International Film Festival, and was acquired by Focus Features for $15 million.

Also Read | When does Obsession come out on streaming? What we know as Curry Barker’s film continues to dominate box office

Blum became part of the film as an executive producer a month and a half after the acquisition of the film to help with the marketing. It negotiated a box office bonus structure of $2 million after the film hit $25 million domestic at the box office, a source said, per TheWrap. Blumhouse Atomic gets additional box office bonuses of $500,000 for every $5 million after that.

Blum's company has earned in the ballpark of $17 million, what with the bonuses. This more than Barker or producer Haley Nicole Johnson, according to sources.

A person close to the film said that Capstone will make $45 million to $50 million on the film, which will then be shared with the creative team, including Barker. The same source said that Focus stands to make $125 million on Obsession.