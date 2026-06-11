When does Obsession come out on streaming? What we know as Curry Barker’s film continues to dominate box office

Curry Barker’s Obsession, produced on a micro-budget of under $1 million (estimated $750,000), has become a historic box-office phenomenon. The film defied horror movie trends, posted consecutive weekend revenue increases and went on to become the highest-grossing film acquisition in history. Movie buffs now can’t wait to know when Obsession comes out on streaming. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: (L-R) Michael Johnston, Curry Barker, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Focus Features' "Obsession" at the Hollywood Legion Theater on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

When does Obsession come out on streaming? While Obsession initially had a streaming date, its unprecedented box office performance has prompted its distributor, Focus Features, to hold off. The movie was originally scheduled for digital release on June 2, 2026.

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Universal Pictures, which owns Focus Features, signed a deal with theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the studio to send movies to digital 17 days after their theatrical release, provided they grossed less than $50 million. Obsession opened to a $17 million, and people expected that the film would drop in the following weeks.

However, on May 31, Focus Features scrapped the digital release of Obsession as the movie’s box office collection increased week after week. On the day it was actually scheduled to stream, it grossed $5.7 million in theaters, according to Movieweb.

This year, Universal Pictures decided to reverse course on its 17-day theatrical rule to instead commit that all of its films will receive at least a five-week theatrical window before they are made available for digital purchase. Focus Features remains an exception, and it can still use the 17-day theatrical model.

Also Read | Obsession director Curry Barker drops an easter egg from the horror film. Did you catch it?

If Focus Features decided to adopt Universal Pictures' five-week format for Obsession, the film could be available to stream starting June 16, but the move is still performing exceptionally well at the box office. Therefore, it is unlikely that it will be available to stream that soon.

Obsession, which stars Michael Johnston as Bear and Inde Navarrette as Nikki, became the first movie since 1982’s E.T.: The Extraterrestrial to increase in weekends two and three, per The Hollywood Reporter. The film has crossed $200 million globally, making it Focus Features’ biggest movie of all time.