Oscars 2025 may get cancelled for the first time in 96 years due to LA wildfires: Report

The devastating Los Angeles wildfires have wreaked havoc on the city, leading to evacuations and loss of lives. Now, according to a report in The Sun, the Oscars awards ceremony is on the verge of being canceled for the first time in its 96-year history because of the deadly wildfires. The 97th Oscars may get cancelled due to LA wildfires. ((Representative photo/AFP))

Oscars 2025 to be canceled?

An insider told the news portal, “The board’s main concern at this time is to not appear as if they are celebrating while many Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss. Even if the fires were to subside in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will continue to deal with that pain for months. Therefore, the hierarchy has decided that the focus will shift toward support and fundraising when the right opportunities present themselves.”

A secret “contingency strategy” put in place

Even when the world was in lockdown in 2021, the awards were postponed by two months rather than being canceled. However, the official Academy Awards ceremony, led by stars including Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, and Steven Spielberg, are now monitoring the situation in LA to decide whether the ceremony needs to be called off because of the devastation in the city. The devastating wildfires have prompted a secret “contingency strategy” to potentially call off the ceremony. The last time such a strategy was put in place was after 9/11.

According to the report, even if the Oscars awards ceremony does take place, the goody bags worth £140,000 ($171,000) will be scrapped. Previously, the goody bags included a three-night stay in the Swiss Alps, beauty treatments, jewelry, and a £1,000 ($1,220) barbecue grill. However, they have now been deemed “in bad taste” by board members.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the nomination voting period to January 17 and will now announce its nominees at a virtual event on Thursday (January 23). The LA wildfires have destroyed the homes of many A-listers, including Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and others. So far, 25 people have lost their lives, and that figure is expected to rise as emergency services continue their search through the rubble.