Paapa Essiedu as Snape in HBO's new Harry Potter trailer leaves fans divided; ‘changes the story’

Other cast members include John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

HBO's Harry Potter series gives fans a new look at the Wizarding World before its Christmas 2026 premiere. Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter, with Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

HBO has finally given the world its first look at the highly anticipated Harry Potter series with the tailer launch. While the trailer has generated enormous excitement, one casting decision in particular has set the internet on fire.

The casting that has divided fans and creating the controversy At the center of the controversy is one casting decision: Paapa Essiedu, a Black British actor, as Professor Severus Snape. The character, to the contrary, has been described throughout JK Rowling's books as a pale, thin, greasy-haired white man.

And this has triggered a huge debate online.

One user wrote, "This miscast of Snape in Harry Potter is a good example of race swapping changing an entire story. If Snape is Black, despite books saying he’s White, then Harry is now suspicious that the only Black teacher at Hogwarts is stealing and his Dad bullied a Black kid by hanging him. This seems like a major story change to introduce the idea of racism, and it strays from the source material."

Another said, "HBO making Professor Snape black in the new Harry Potter series is still one of the dumbest decisions in the history of television. Completely idiotic & not faithful to the books at all."

“I’m sorry, but this is just ridiculous. Race swapping Snape and most of the students, including Hermione, completely kills the immersion in HBO’s Harry Potter show,” wrote another.

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Fans also praise the trailer The trailer starts with young Harry living in a cupboard under the stairs at the Dursleys’ house where he is bullied by Dudley and told by Aunt Petunia that he is not special until he receives his Hogwarts letter which changes his life

Many viewers also shared positive reactions to the first look.

One fan wrote, "Kinda fascinating seeing a filmed version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone that's jumped to the darker more "realistic" Prisoner of Azkaban aesthetic "

Another said, "You can already feel the depth in this. This isn't just nostalgia, it's storytelling on another level."

The series promises a faithful retelling of the books, bringing back iconic moments from Hogwarts classrooms to Quidditch matches. With a mix of nostalgia, new casting choices and a modern visual style.