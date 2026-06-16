Pat Sajak life update: What the retired Wheel of Fortune host revealed after months of silence

Pat Sajak is proving retirement suits him well. The former Wheel of Fortune host recently resurfaced online with a humorous video that delighted longtime fans.

The Video that has everyone talking

Pat Sajak returned to social media on June 14 with a hilarious retirement update.

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Former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak broke three months of social media silence on Sunday, June 14, returning to X with a funny life update for his fans.

In the video, Sajak is seen wearing a striped shirt, cream pants and sunglasses, standing in a palm-tree-filled garden with the ocean visible in the background. “Hi, I know many of you have been wondering and asking how I've been doing,” he says. “And I'm enjoying life!”

He then deadpans: “I've moved here to Montana, and everything is going just great. So, I just want to say hello, now, if you excuse me, I have some cattle to attend to” at which point a cow is heard mooing in the background.

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{{^usCountry}} The video quickly went viral, racking up over 1.2 million views, per Parade. Fans flooded the comments with warm reactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video quickly went viral, racking up over 1.2 million views, per Parade. Fans flooded the comments with warm reactions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Enjoy life Pat! You've worked long enough!," one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Enjoy life Pat! You've worked long enough!," one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another user wrote, “We miss you Pat! Well deserved retirement!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user wrote, “We miss you Pat! Well deserved retirement!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While one user wrote, “This video underscores your signature dry wit. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While one user wrote, “This video underscores your signature dry wit. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement.” {{/usCountry}}

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What happened after he left Wheel of Fortune?

Sajak departed Wheel of Fortune in June 2024 after 41 seasons as host, with Ryan Seacrest taking over alongside longtime letter-turner Vanna White, per TV Insider. He also hosted his final season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune the following year.

In his farewell message, Sajak reflected on his long run on the show. “It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game,” he said, per Parade.

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Who is Pat Sajak?

Born on October 26, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, Sajak and his full name Pat Jacques Sajak will turn 79 this October. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and has been married to Lesly Brown since December 31, 1989. The couple has two children, including daughter Maggie Sajak.

What is his net worth?

Pat Sajak is a television personality and game show host best known for hosting Wheel of Fortune from 1981 until his retirement in 2024. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $75 million and earned a reported $15 million annual salary from the show.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

us news retirement host Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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