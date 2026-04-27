Pedro Pascal holds back tears at Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu preview at CCXP Mexico as fans cheer for him

A preview of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was screened at the Comic Con Experience Mexico (CCXPMX) convention on Sunday. Pedro Pascal and director Jon Favreau took to the stage, with the actor struggling to hold back tears as fans cheered for him. He also addressed fans and spoke about his personal experience with the franchise.

Pedro Pascal holds back tears at Star Wars screening

Pedro Pascal got emotional at the CCXP Mexico preview of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. (AP photo/X)

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Videos posted online show Pedro and John sitting on stage with an animatronic Grogu. As fans cheer loudly, Pedro smiles widely before removing his spectacles and struggling to hold back tears. He looks teary-eyed as he addresses the audience. Pedro even got emotional, fighting back tears, as fans began chanting his name.

“As soon as I saw this, I knew that it would be a new authorship of a streaming experience,” said Pedro at the event. He also spoke about growing up watching Star Wars with his family and how much it means to him now to be part of the universe. “But I always had a dream in my heart that it would be on a big screen because that’s how I was developed as a child. I went to the movie theatre so much with my family, and I saw the Star Wars movies on the big screen,” he added, getting visibly emotional.

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{{^usCountry}} About Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is an upcoming film directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor. It is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson. Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White star in it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is an upcoming film directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor. It is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson. Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White star in it. {{/usCountry}}

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The film is a continuation of the series The Mandalorian (2019–2023) with Pedro playing the lead role as Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, a bounty hunter. In the film, set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Djarin and his apprentice Grogu are enlisted by the New Republic to rescue Rotta the Hutt (White) in exchange for information on a target. What was initially supposed to be a fourth season was eventually turned into a film after the 2023 labour disputes.

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Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released in India on May 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, including in IMAX format. It remains to be seen how the film will fare.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

star wars hollywood Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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