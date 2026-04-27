Pedro Pascal holds back tears at Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu preview at CCXP Mexico as fans cheer for him
At the Comic Con Experience Mexico on Sunday, a preview of Pedro Pascal's upcoming film Star Wards: The Mandalorian and Grogu was screened.
A preview of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was screened at the Comic Con Experience Mexico (CCXPMX) convention on Sunday. Pedro Pascal and director Jon Favreau took to the stage, with the actor struggling to hold back tears as fans cheered for him. He also addressed fans and spoke about his personal experience with the franchise.
Pedro Pascal holds back tears at Star Wars screening
Videos posted online show Pedro and John sitting on stage with an animatronic Grogu. As fans cheer loudly, Pedro smiles widely before removing his spectacles and struggling to hold back tears. He looks teary-eyed as he addresses the audience. Pedro even got emotional, fighting back tears, as fans began chanting his name.
“As soon as I saw this, I knew that it would be a new authorship of a streaming experience,” said Pedro at the event. He also spoke about growing up watching Star Wars with his family and how much it means to him now to be part of the universe. “But I always had a dream in my heart that it would be on a big screen because that’s how I was developed as a child. I went to the movie theatre so much with my family, and I saw the Star Wars movies on the big screen,” he added, getting visibly emotional.
About Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu{{/usCountry}}
About Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu{{/usCountry}}
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is an upcoming film directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor. It is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson. Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White star in it.{{/usCountry}}
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is an upcoming film directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor. It is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson. Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White star in it.{{/usCountry}}
The film is a continuation of the series The Mandalorian (2019–2023) with Pedro playing the lead role as Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, a bounty hunter. In the film, set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Djarin and his apprentice Grogu are enlisted by the New Republic to rescue Rotta the Hutt (White) in exchange for information on a target. What was initially supposed to be a fourth season was eventually turned into a film after the 2023 labour disputes.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released in India on May 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, including in IMAX format. It remains to be seen how the film will fare.