The Mandalorian and Grogu: Release date, cast, what to expect and other key details | Watch trailer

Star Wars' universe has yet another thrilling ride planned for its fans. The franchise has recently dropped the trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu on Monday. The movie is directed by Iron Man and Chef fame Jon Favreau, who is marking his return behind the camera for the first time since 2019’s The Lion King, as per Variety. The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer: Know release date, cast, plot, other details(YouTube/Star Wars)

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Here's what to expect in the upcoming movie

The movie takes the journey ahead from The Mandalorian series. The trailer comes with almost no dialogue but plenty of action. The dynamic duo of Grogu and Din Djarin can be seen using a small telescope to spot some activity afar. The pair soon meets Sigourney Weaver’s character. Their journey is filled with encounters with a variety of evil robots and sci-fi beasts.

There are also cameos from the beloved Rise of Skywalker alien species, Babu Frik and Zeb Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels. The two heroes battle what seems to be a Rancor-like lizard monster in Rotta the Hutt’s arena, and take down a massive AT-AT as it tumbles down a mountainside dramatically.

Pedro Pascal, as Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, can be seen being accompanied by his young apprentice Grogu. The duo together takes on the crucial task of protecting the New Republic.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Cast

This film marks the first collaboration between Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White in the Star Wars universe since 2019. Weaver, star of Alien, plays a pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White portrays one of Jabba the Hutt’s offspring. Jonny Coyne takes on the role of an imperial overlord. The movie poster, which was shared on X, also teases the return of Zeb Orrelios, along with Weaver’s new character and a pair of Hutts.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Release Date

The latest addition to the Mandalorian series is set for release in May 2026, offering a summer treat for Star Wars fans. It will set to compete with box office releases at the same time, including Supergirl, Toy Story 5, Scary Movie 6, Minions 3, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The movie will hit theaters on May 22, 2026. For all the 3D fun, the movie is filmed for IMAX screens.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: In director's words

The film was first announced in January 2024, when Favreau shared his excitement for the movie, stating, “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created.” He added, “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” according to Variety.

