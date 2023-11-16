Pedro Pascal or John Krasinski? Marvel fans divided over who's suited to play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four

Marvel's decision to consider Pedro Pascal for the role of Mister Fantastic in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie has sparked a debate among fans. Even though Pedro hasn't signed the deal but strong rumours suggest that the studio is in talks to play Reed Richards in highly-anticipated film. John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Pedro Pascal or John Krasinsk? Fans divided

While some support Pascal, known for his performances in Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and The Mandalorian, others advocate for John Krasinski, citing his brief portrayal of a variant of Mister Fantastic in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

‘Imagine downgrading from John Krasinski to Pedro Pascal. Marvel continues to make all the wrong decisions,' a fan commented. "At best he’s a doctor doom [sic]. He ain’t no Reed Richards," another fan wrote.

"Pedro Pascal stepping into the iconic role of Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four! The Fantastic franchise just got a whole lot more fantastic," argued another X user.

Krasinski, popular for his role in "The Office," has a strong fan base that was pleased with his cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leading them to question why he wasn't offered the role permanently. These fans highlight Krasinski's potential for the character and his established rapport with the audience.

“We just wanted some good news, but we got the worst fucking news imaginable tonight,” explained Krasinski superfan Alfred Thomas.

The debate extends beyond personal preferences, delving into what each actor could bring to the role. Supporters of Pascal argue that his diverse acting skills make him a strong candidate. "I know a lot of people wanted John Krasinski to stay, but remembering his performance in Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent AND Mandalorian, I think he actually has both the comedic and dramatic chops to play Reed Richards," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Krasinski's fans point to his previous experience with the character and his strong following as reasons to cast him.

This casting decision is pivotal for Marvel as they continue to expand the MCU. With Fantastic Four set to start filming early next year and a release date set for May 2, 2025, the decision on who will play Mister Fantastic remains a hot topic among fans, reflecting the ongoing discussions about casting choices in major film franchises.

