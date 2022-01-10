Peter Dinklage on changing idea of romantic lead in films: ‘Love isn’t the domain of pretty people’

He found superstardom through Game of Thrones but Peter Dinklage found himself stuck in ‘character’ roles for a long time. Now, as he stars as the lead in romantic drama Cyrano, the actor believes the industry is seeing a big change in the idea of leading man.

In a recent interview, the Game of Thrones and X-Men star opened up on playing Cyrano, a role usually limited to ‘handsome actors’ and talked about how the leading man isn’t stereotyped anymore.

At 4-feet-5-inches, Peter is one of the shortest leading men in world cinema today. He was last seen in romantic, musical drama Cyrano, based on the play Cyrano de Bergerac. “Nine times out of 10, Cyrano is played by a handsome actor with a fake nose and you know that he takes it off when they wrap,” he told the British newspaper The Times.

Peter added that the diversity on offer in roles when it comes to leading men isn’t limited just to race. He said, “The idea of a leading actor is changing now. Whether racially or whatever. It’s about time.”

He added that having more diverse men play romantic leads is welcome because it breaks the stereotype that only ‘pretty people’ are supposed to fall in love. He said, “We’ve been stuck with this stereotype of a leading man and it’s healthy to open that up. Love life is not the domain of pretty people--everybody has a love life.”

Peter started his career with minor roles in the 90s before getting acknowledged in films like Station Agent and Death At A Funeral. But it wasn’t until his breakthrough role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones in 2011 that he gained mainstream popularity. The actor will be seen next in the comedy American Dreamer and superhero film The Toxic Avenger.

