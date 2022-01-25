Peter Dinklage slams Disney's Snow White reboot as 'backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave'

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage has expressed strong displeasure towards Disney's planned reboot of their 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In a recent interaction, the actor called it a “f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Game of Thrones star is promoting his latest movie Cyrano, a musical romantic drama. In an interaction during the promotions, the actor said he was 'a little taken aback' when he heard about the Snow White reboot, adding that it did not make sense to him.

Speaking on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron, the actor said, "Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing man?"

Peter is one of the most famous people with dwarfism in the world right now. Having made his name with roles in Game of Thrones and X-Men films, he recently played the romantic lead in Cyrano. The actor took offence to how his example hasn't been able to change the perception about peo. "Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is based on the 1812 fairy till by the Brothers Grimm. The Disney version has often been criticised for being ableist as it portrays dwarfs as beings with limited intelligence and has the protagonist treat them like children. In 2012, the story was adapted to screen as Snow White and The Huntsman, which starred Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth.

Also read: Peter Dinklage on doing romantic roles: ‘Love isn’t domain of pretty people’

The Disney live-action reboot is set to feature Rachel Zelger in the lead role. The production of the film is set to begin this year, with Marc Webb directing it. Reports have indicated that Gal Gadot is in talks to play the film's antagonist the Evil Queen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON