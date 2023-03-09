Phoebe Waller-Bridge says her take on James Bond would be ‘a bit misogynistic’: 'It is fun playing in...'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed some interesting details about her experience working on No Time to Die (2021) in a recent Masterclass talk at London’s Haymarket Theatre. She said that if she were to attempt making a Bond movie of her own, it would turn out to be a "bit misogynistic really." (Also read: Liam Neeson reveals he said no to playing James Bond because of his wife: 'She gave me an ultimatum...')

The writer and star of Fleabag also revealed that she didn't do much homework or preparation on Bond movies as she is not really good at research. “I should naturally have done a lot of Bond research [but] I didn’t do a huge amount of research for it. I’m not very good at homework. That says a lot,” she said.

As per a report by Daily Mail, Phoebe also went on to admit that the producers did reject a lot of her ideas on the initial stage. “Sometimes it is frustrating when you say, ‘I think this is genius,’ and they are like, ‘Next time.’ It is fun playing in someone else’s sandpit for a while as you learn stuff. I certainly learned what my Bond film would be like. I learned how mine might have been slightly too camp. A bit misogynistic really. Daniel [Craig] knows that character better than anyone," the Emmy-winning star said.

Lead star Daniel Craig had brought in Phoebe to introduce her to the team and her initial work was majorly focused on the dialogue of the film. She detailed the experience working on No Time to Die and said, “They did give me some scenes and then be like, ‘Can you write some alternatives for this or have another idea about where it could go in the middle or how it would end?’ And then I would just give them options and various scenes and then they would take what they want. But there was a lot people writing — the director [Cary Fukunaga] was a writer on it as well. And there’d been a few writers before.”

Earlier, when asked regarding the idea of a female James Bond, Phoebe had scoffed off the idea and said that she had no intention of changing the character like that. “I think Bond is James Bond. We just need to cook up someone to rival him,” she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON