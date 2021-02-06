Priyanka Chopra has shared a note on the success of her latest film, The White Tiger. She took to Instagram to share a special poster declaring the film is number one in 64 countries and would have been seen by 27 million households in just four weeks of its release.

Sharing the poster, Priyanka wrote, "It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story. The White Tiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring. Congrats and thank you to Aravind, Ramin, Adarsh, Raj, Mukul, Ava and everyone involved. Thank you Netflix for giving our little movie wings. #grateful."

The film is in contention for BAFTA nominations in seven categories. The movie is among the 15 features vying for a spot in the final five for the best picture honour. The film's lead star, Adarsh Gourav, has made it to best actor longlist that also includes Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, late star Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and 12 others.

Priyanka is in fray for best supporting actress nod. The list also include Maria Bakalova of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Ellen Burstyn of Pieces of a Woman, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy and Olivia Colman for The Father, among others.

Also featuring Rajkummar Rao, The White Tiger chronicled the extraordinary journey of a driver named, Balram (Adarsh). It follows Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival.

Priyanka stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Rajkummar's character Ashok. She also served as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Netflix has produced the movie in association with Mukul Deora.