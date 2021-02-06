Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra is full of gratitude on The White Tiger's success as film is viewed in 27 mn households, shares note
Priyanka Chopra is full of gratitude on The White Tiger's success as film is viewed in 27 mn households, shares note

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has shared a note on Instagram following the success of her film, The White Tiger. Priyanka is full of gratitude for all the love that the audience around the world has shown to the movie.
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav have both made it to the BAFTAs longlist.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a note on the success of her latest film, The White Tiger. She took to Instagram to share a special poster declaring the film is number one in 64 countries and would have been seen by 27 million households in just four weeks of its release.

Sharing the poster, Priyanka wrote, "It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story. The White Tiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring. Congrats and thank you to Aravind, Ramin, Adarsh, Raj, Mukul, Ava and everyone involved. Thank you Netflix for giving our little movie wings. #grateful."

The film is in contention for BAFTA nominations in seven categories. The movie is among the 15 features vying for a spot in the final five for the best picture honour. The film's lead star, Adarsh Gourav, has made it to best actor longlist that also includes Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, late star Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and 12 others.

Priyanka is in fray for best supporting actress nod. The list also include Maria Bakalova of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Ellen Burstyn of Pieces of a Woman, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy and Olivia Colman for The Father, among others.

Also read: Susan Sarandon, Oscar-winning actor, is latest Hollywood name 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers

Also featuring Rajkummar Rao, The White Tiger chronicled the extraordinary journey of a driver named, Balram (Adarsh). It follows Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival.

Priyanka stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Rajkummar's character Ashok. She also served as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Netflix has produced the movie in association with Mukul Deora.

