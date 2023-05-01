Priyanka Chopra reveals why she looks up to Angelina Jolie: 'I think her choices have been so interesting'

Priyanka Chopra, who has been promoting her latest series Citadel this past month, recently spoke about a celebrity she admires and looks up to. She revealed that while she commends Angelina Jolie's life and career choices, she also finds certain similarities between them. Both actors have grown up in the public eye, having started their careers quite young. (Also read: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra step out in New York ahead of Met Gala, fans can't wait to see what they wear on red carpet) Priyanka Chopra shared that she looked up fellow actor Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie is the daughter of veteran actor Jon Voight and made her film debut with Cyborg 2 in 1993. However, she acted earlier with her father in the film Lookin' to Get Out (1982). Priyanka made her debut as a teenager after she won Miss India World and Miss World in 2000. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan (2002) starring Vijay. Her first Bollywood debut came a year later with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Priyanka can be seen praising Angelina and her life choices in an interview done for Prime Video during the promotions for Citadel. The fan captioned the video, "Priyanka Chopra talking about all the things she admires of Angelina Jolie, always is amazing to see a queen supporting another queen." The actor says in the clip, "One of the females I've really admired for a long time has been Angelina Jolie. I think her choices have been so interesting. She's sort of grown up in front of everyone and that happened to me as well. I was 17 when I started. But her choices in her work, in her life, in her family, all of them I find very admirable."

On Sunday, the actor was spotted with husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas in New York City. The couple is expected to make an appearance at the Met Gala being held on May 1. Priyanka and Nick had their first outing as a couple at the Met Gala in 2018.

Besides the Prime Video web series Citadel with co-stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, Priyanka also has the romantic comedy Love Again releasing this month. She stars along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

