Priyanka Chopra teams up with Oscar winner Russell Crowe for sci-fi action thriller Bluefly; Nick Jonas cheers her on

Actor Priyanka Chopra continues to expand her global footprint with one exciting project after another. While fans are eagerly awaiting her much-anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli in Varanasi, the actor has now announced her next Hollywood project, and it has already sparked excitement among fans. Priyanka will share the screen with Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. The actor announced the news on social media, and her husband, Nick Jonas, was quick to cheer her on and show his support.

Priyanka Chopra announces new Hollywood film with Russell Crowe

Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Russell Crowe in next Hollywood project.

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On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram to announce her upcoming film Bluefly. Directed by Nimród Antal, the film is written by David Frigerio (Beast), William Eubank (Underwater) and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle). Sharing the announcement, Priyanka simply wrote, “On to the next.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to Deadline, the synopsis of the film reads: “Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn’t supposed to exist. As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent — and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Deadline, the synopsis of the film reads: “Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn’t supposed to exist. As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent — and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home.” {{/usCountry}}

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The sci-fi action thriller is produced by Michael Jefferson for Polite Society, David Frigerio for Broken Open Pictures, Deborah Glover for G2 Dispatch, Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for Highland Film Group, and Vanessa Yao Guo.

Talking about the project, Highland Film Group COO Perrier told the publication, “Bluefly is heart-pounding entertainment with a complex story full of unexpected twists. With Nimród Antal at the helm and our wonderful cast, we cannot wait to introduce this fantastic project to our global buyers.”

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Nick Jonas and Huma Qureshi hyped Priyanka up in the comments section by dropping fire emojis. Fans also expressed their excitement about the movie. One comment read, “That’s a casting worth watching.” Another fan wrote, “She is crushing it.” A third commented, “This sounds so good,” while another wrote, “She is going big, man.”

For the unversed, Russell Crowe is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors, best known for his Oscar-winning performance as Maximus in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator. The 2000 epic won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. His association with Bluefly adds further star power to the project.

Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian cinema

Another exciting project in the pipeline for Priyanka is SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film will mark her return to Indian cinema after an eight-year hiatus, and fans are eagerly awaiting it. She will share the screen with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film. Currently in production, Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.

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