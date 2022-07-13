Hilary Duff says her husband's ‘very good friends with Priyanka Chopra’, would love to collaborate with Jonas Brothers

Hilary Duff said she would love to collaborate with Jonas Brothers. In a new interview, the American singer-actor also said she and her husband Matthew Koma are friendly with not only the band, which includes Nick Jonas, but also with Priyanka Chopra. Hilary spoke about how Matthew was ‘actually very good friends with Priyanka’, who is married to Nick. Read more: Priyanka Chopra rests her head on Nick Jonas' shoulder as they soak in Lake Tahoe's beauty

Hilary said she would love to team up with Jonas Brothers, the band formed by siblings Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, who reunited for a new album in 2019, after a hiatus. Like Hilary, the brothers are also Disney alumni and featured on US TV shows in their childhood. During a recent interview, Hilary was asked about a collab with Jonas Brothers, when she said it would be a ‘dream’ to work with them, as she ‘loves’ the band.

"That would be a dream for me… I love the Jonas Brothers. We're friendly, we're friendly…We lived in Toluca Lake (in the city of Los Angeles, California). I lived in this neighborhood in the Valley (In Los Angeles) for a while and they were there as well, and my husband's actually very good friends with Priyanka. So yeah, I mean we don't see them that often but we're friendly… A collab in the making, you never know,” Hilary Duff told Extra.

Apart from often commenting on each other’s Instagram posts, in 2021, Priyanka shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories with Hilary and Matthew on his birthday. In an older post, Priyanka had wished him a happy birthday as she wrote: "Happy happy birthday to my main guy @matthewkoma I always wish you so much happiness and joy! You’re the kindest nicest guy I know! And I adore you! It was awesome to finally meet you @hilaryduff.”

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, as their comeback album. Priyanka along with actor Sophie Turner (Joe’s wife), and Danielle Jonas (Kevin’s wife) took centre stage in the music video for their award-winning song Sucker. Priyanka also appeared in the music video of Jonas Brothers' track What A Man Gotta Do, which also featured Sophie and Danielle along with Nick, Joe and Kevin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON