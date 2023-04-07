Rachel Weisz Congratulates Brendan Fraser on Oscar Win, Fans Beg for Mummy 4

Rachel Weisz, a former co-star of Brendan Fraser in the hit movie The Mummy, recently congratulated Fraser for his Best Actor Oscar win. Weisz played Evelyn in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, while Fraser portrayed Rick O’Connell. Weisz texted Fraser after watching his performance in The Whale and expressed her happiness for him. The Whale was praised for its compelling story and for the great performances of its cast. Weisz also said she was thrilled that Fraser had a career comeback, and that it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. She also expressed her surprise that The Mummy remained popular with fans over 20 years after its release.

Fans call for a fourth 'The Mummy' movie with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz, a former co-star of Brendan Fraser in the hit movie The Mummy, recently congratulated Fraser for his Best Actor Oscar win. Weisz(AP, Reuters)

Fans are now calling for a fourth instalment of The Mummy, with Fraser reprising his role as Rick O’Connell. Fraser has expressed his interest in the idea, saying he would return if someone came up with the right concept. However, for the movie to be successful, Weisz's involvement would also be necessary.

Weisz's absence from The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor was felt by fans of the franchise. Although Maria Bello did a good job in the role, the onscreen chemistry that Fraser and Weisz had built over the first two movies was a significant factor that made them so beloved. The decision to recast the character of Evelyn only served to alienate fans further.

Why Rachel Weisz didn't return for 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor'

While the reason behind Weisz's decision not to return for the third film is not clear, some sources say it was due to scheduling conflicts, while others cite problems she had with the film’s script or a desire to cut back work in the wake of her son’s birth. Despite her absence, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor still managed to do well at the box office, grossing over $400 million worldwide. (Also Read: Brendan Fraser's terrifying near-death experience on the set of 'The Mummy')

The Mummy franchise was a critical and commercial success, with the first two movies grossing a combined total of over $800 million worldwide. The movies were praised for their thrilling action sequences, witty humour, and excellent performances by the cast. The franchise also sparked a renewed interest in ancient Egypt and its mythology, with many viewers fascinated by the creatures and artefacts featured in the movies.

Fraser's recent Oscar win marks a significant milestone in his career, which has seen a resurgence in recent years. The actor had taken a break from Hollywood due to personal and professional issues but has since returned to acting and has been receiving critical acclaim for his performances. The Whale is just one of several projects that have put Fraser back in the limelight, with many viewers excited about what he will do next.