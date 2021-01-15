Ray Fisher confirms he's been removed from Flash movie, amid standoff with WB

Actor Ray Fisher has confirmed that he has been removed from the upcoming solo Flash film, in which he was supposed to appear in a supporting role as Cyborg. This comes after the actor's months-long battle with Warner Bros, over workplace harassment that he claims to have experienced on the sets of Justice League.

Fisher accused director Joss Whedon of creating a toxic working environment, and alleged that members of the WB top brass were aware of the situation, but did not take firm action.

In a lengthy Twitter statement, the actor said that he would not be reprising his role in future DC films, as long as studio chairman Walter Hamada and former producer Geoff Johns remain involved.

“I maintain that Walter Hamada is unfit for a position of leadership — and I am willing, at any point, to submit to a polygraph test to support my claims against him,” the actor wrote. “I don’t know how many instance of workplace abuse Walter has attempted to cover in the past, but hopefully the Justice League investigation will be the last.”

"I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation," said WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter's recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse."

WB had previously said that an independent investigation into Fisher's allegations had been completed, and that 'remedial action' had been taken. No further details were provided.

Also read: Ray Fisher accuses Warner Bros of spreading misinformation about him amid Justice League standoff

Fisher will be seen in director Zack Snyder's Justice League miniseries, due out on HBO Max soon. The Flash film is expected to kick off a multiverse aspect to the DC films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more