Home / Hollywood / Ray Fisher accuses Warner Bros of spreading misinformation about him amid Justice League standoff

Ray Fisher accuses Warner Bros of spreading misinformation about him amid Justice League standoff

Actor Ray Fisher has accused Warner Bros of spreading misinformation about him, amid their ongoing standoff on the Joss Whedon-Justice League controversy.

hollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ray Fisher as Cyborg in a still from Justice League.
Ray Fisher as Cyborg in a still from Justice League.
         

Actor Ray Fisher has accused Warner Bros of trying to spread misinformation amid their ongoing dispute. The Cyborg actor had accused director Joss Whedon of unprofessional conduct during the reshoots of Justice League, a claim which Warner Bros said it will investigate.

On Thursday, Fisher took to Twitter and wrote that the studio was ‘casting aspersions’ on him. He wrote, “It would appear that @wbpictures has gone from giving libelous official statements to one media outlet, to becoming ‘a source’ of purposeful misinformation for another. The people are on to you. The investigation is coming. Casting aspersions on me will not change that.”

 

It was recently reported by The Hollywood Reporter that the studio wants Fisher to appear in its upcoming The Flash film, but that the actor wanted double of what he was offered for a ‘three scene’ part.

Fisher had accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behaviour. Whedon was hired to oversee reshoots of Justice League after original director Zack Snyder departed the project citing personal reasons.

Warner Bros previously said in a statement that Fisher hasn’t cooperated with investigators, following which the actor shared emails as proof that he had met with at least one investigator. Recently, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa also stood up in Fisher’s defence, and wrote in a social media post, “THIS S**T HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION.”

Also read: Gal Gadot refused to shoot scene that sexualised Wonder Woman, director Joss Whedon brought in body double: report

He also claimed that news of him being roped in to voice Frosty the Snowman in a new film was false and announced to draw attention away from Ray’s allegations. “I just think it’s f**ked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the sh***y way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j,” he wrote.

Sign In