After outing director Joss Whedon as ‘unprofessional’, Justice League actor Ray Fisher says he could get ‘sued into oblivion’

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:24 IST

Actor Ray Fisher, who recently alleged that director Joss Whedon was ‘gross and unprofessional’ on the set of Justice League, has explained why he cannot reveal more details about what transpired. Whedon was brought on to oversee reshoots of the DC superhero film, after original director Zack Snyder was forced to depart due to a family tragedy.

In an Instagram live, the actor said, “I’m still very much under contract, and I’m still very much under [the] non-disclosure agreement. So I’ve got to be very careful about what I say, and how I say it. Otherwise, I could get sued into oblivion. Just a disclaimer there, so the folks who are looking for more specifics in the moment right now, I’m sorry I can’t give them to you in the moment right now.”

He added, “This will take some time. We will get it done. We will win, and then we’ll be able to move on in the world… I know, at the end of the day, regardless of what it is that I’m able to say or not say in this moment right now, there’s no way that all this stuff does not come to light in some capacity.”

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



The actor, who played Cyborg in the film, in his original tweet had written, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.” Photographer Clay Enos, who has collaborated with Snyder on several projects, tweeted in response to Fisher’s statement, “I heard the same thing.”

Reporter Grace Randolph added to the allegations and said that Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot refused to shoot a comedic scene in which The Flash lands on her body, and Whedon persisted by bringing in a body double to shoot the scene instead. “I doubt we’ll ever get specifics from Ray Fisher re Joss Whedon, but here’s one I was the first to report: Gal Gadot didn’t want to film this scene, so Whedon did it w/ a stunt double. That’s why you can’t see her face,” Randolph wrote.

Whedon has offered ‘no comment’ on the controversy, and producer Jon Berg has said that Fisher’s complaints arose from the fact that he was made to say a catchphrase that he wasn’t on board with. Snyder’s version of Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021, after massive fan pressure.

