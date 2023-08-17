Real Housewives' cold shoulder: Teresa & Melissa play social distancing game at Jennifer Fessler’s birthday bash

The reality TV world was buzzing when Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, stars of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," reportedly steered clear of each other at Jennifer Fessler’s milestone birthday celebration. An exclusive scoop obtained by The U.S. Sun revealed that the sisters-in-law seemed to be practicing their own version of social distancing, raising eyebrows among fans. Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas, Melissa & Joe Gorga (right).(Twitter)

Party of averts

While Jennifer's "Messy Fessy" birthday soirée at The Vine & Oak Tavern in Cranford, NJ, brought together the RHONJ crew, insiders shared that Melissa, 44, and Teresa, 51, did their best to keep a wide berth from each other. The source spilled the tea, saying, "They hung out with their own friends and they both ignored each other completely."

Rekindling or resisting?

As the rumor mill churned with anticipation, the two women's separate arrivals at the event only fueled the speculation. Melissa arrived with her husband, Joe, while Teresa took a different route, arriving at a distinct time. Although the avoidance took center stage, it seems that the celebration remained lively, with the insider confirming, “Everyone still had fun and were there to celebrate Fessler.”

More than just a birthday bash

Jennifer's birthday bash was a star-studded affair, with fellow RHONJ cast members, including Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschneider, joining the festivities.

While the event saw many familiar faces, one notable absentee was Luis "Louie" Ruelas, Teresa's husband. As social media posts emerged from Carbone's Restaurant in Miami, where Louie was dining, questions arose regarding his no-show. The U.S. Sun had previously reported tension between Louie and some cast members, with allegations of him investigating them.

An uncertain path ahead

As the RHONJ cast gears up for the upcoming season, uncertainty lingers over the Teresa-Melissa relationship. Past statements by Teresa indicated her intention to ignore Melissa during filming, suggesting that the rift between the two might persist. The drama-filled hiatus allowed some tensions to cool, and many are eager to mend relationships. Danielle shared, "I'm looking forward to seeing everybody again that maybe I didn't end the best way with."