Los Angeles, Filmmaker Rebecca Miller, who has made a five-part documentary series on Martin Scorsese, has thanked the legendary director for allowing her to make the series with "real freedom". Rebecca Miller thanks Martin Scorsese for his 'immense honesty and fearlessness'

Miller directed the 2025 five-part documentary series "Mr Scorsese" after studying about the filmmaker. She was awarded at entertainment news outlet's IndieWire Honors ceremony, held at Nya West in Hollywood on June 4, for her work.

Miller said she initially wanted to make a film on the filmmaker only to realise there was so much to study about him, and ended up with a series.

"In my case, my character is that I'm really interested in other people's characters... When I got the opportunity to make a film about Martin Scorsese, I started down this wormhole for five years," she said, adding her series of conversations with Scorsese turned "so vast and overpowering and so rich that it ended up a five-hour series."

The series, released on Apple TV , explores Scorsese's upbringing, battles with addiction, and experiences which shaped his notable films, including "Taxi Driver", "Raging Bull", "Casino", "The Aviator", and the "Killers of the Flower Moon", among others.

Miller, 63, said she was blown away by the honesty of the filmmaker, 83.

"Most of all I want to thank Marty for his immense honesty and his fearlessness...How honest he is to himself just blew me away. And he allowed me to make the series with real freedom, which is a very rare thing. So on behalf of myself and everyone in this room and many people on this planet, thank you, Marty, for the films," she said.

Widely considered as one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation, Scorsese's other important movies are "Raging Bull", "The King of Comedy", "Goodfellas", "Cape Fear", "Casino", "The Age of Innocence", "The Irishman", "Gangs of New York", "The Aviator", "The Departed", "Shutter Island", "The Wolf of Wall Street", "Hugo", and "The Killers of the Flower Moon".

Miller's husband, Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis, worked with Scorsese on "Gangs of New York".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.