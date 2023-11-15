Internet reacts as Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon gives tour of his posh NYC home with spiral staircase: 'Nepo baby'

Reese Witherspoon's second child, Deacon Phillippe, recently turned 20. Deacon, who is a New York University student, is making news for a recent video by TikToker Caleb Simpson, where the star kid is showing his swanky New York City apartment. He’s getting backlash from a section of social media users; some are terming him 'nepo baby'. Reese shares two children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe – Deacon and sister Ava – and a son named Tennessee with her ex Jim Toth. Also read: Reese Witherspoon's rep responds to rumours that she's dating Kevin Costner

Reese Witherspoon’s son gives tour NYC apartment

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon gave a tour of his West Village apartment to TikToker Caleb Simpson.

Deacon Phillippe was approached by TikToker Caleb Simpson. Based on Caleb’s new video, Deacon is enjoying life in New York's posh West Village neighbourhood. The video began with Caleb asking how much Deacon’s apartment costs, to which he replied, “West Village prices, man."

He then took Caleb through his apartment, which he shares with several roommates. When Caleb walked into the apartment, he panned the camera to show a spacious two-floor home, with a spiral staircase in the middle. The space features brick walls – giving off classic NYC vibes. There is a spacious kitchen near the living room and a statement 'vinyl wall' with multiple vinyl records hanging above a keyboard. The home also has large paintings throughout. Deacon also gave a glimpse into his bedroom, where he has a small studio to work on music.

Reactions to the video

"Location: West Village. Occupation: student," wrote Caleb Simpson as he shared the video on Instagram. Reacting to his caption, a person wrote, "Ummm this is Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe’s son. Please don’t try to paint him like a normal college student." Another wrote, "This is the kid of the richest actress in Hollywood. Add that to your caption." One more commented, "Occupation: rich."

Responding to Deacon's reply, when asked about his rent, another Instagram user wrote, "Why not just say 'my famous parents Reese and Ryan pay my rent?" Another commented, "I want to be a nepo baby (crying emojis)." Reacting to the comment, a person wrote, "Don’t we all? (laughing emojis)." A few also defended the star kid. One wrote, "He’s adorable, the apartment is cool, don’t be a hater."

