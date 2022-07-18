Rege Jean Page says Dhanush is much more 'badass' than Batman in The Gray Man; praises his 'grace and style'

Dhanush, who is making his Hollywood film debut with The Gray Man, has left his co-stars impressed with his craft. After Ryan Gosling, Rege Jean Page and Jessica Henwick could not stop praising Dhanush in an interview. Rege compared the actor to Batman and said even the superhero has a long way to go before he can become as 'bad***' as Dhanush. Also Read| Ryan Gosling says he wants to work in Indian films: 'I am in, when do I start'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhanush stars as Avik San, a powerful assassin, in the upcoming action-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. Rege stars as CIA's director Denny Carmichael, while Jessica plays Suzanne Brewer, a clever and merciless CIA agent.

The two fondly talked about Dhanush in a recent interview with Collider. As they were asked to share one thing in the film that they are excited for the audience to see, they named 13-year-old Julia Butters, who plays Claire Fitzroy. Rege then said, "Also, close second-- Dhanush, while Jessica added, "Dhanush was amazing."

Rege said about Dhanush, "The grace and style and bad***ery of that man, is something to behold and that’s going to be a thunderbolt in the film." Jessica added, "He has a quiet power and I want that.” Rege further compared Batman and Dhanush, saying, "If Batman was twice as bad***, then he might get halfway to where Dhanush is in this film."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It comes after Ryan Gosling, who stars as the lead Court Gentry alias Six in the film, praised Dhanush for his on-screen as well as off-screen persona. He told Quint, "He is incredible. He is such a great actor. He has such an amazing presence on screen. He is so precise. He never made a mistake...And he is just so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending like we were enemies or something because I just liked him so much."

The action thriller by the director duo Joe and Anthony Russo, which also stars Chris Evans, Ana De Armas and Alfre Woodard among others, will start streaming on Netflix on July 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON