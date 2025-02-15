Report details 'tense' set for Captain America Brave New World; crew member says 'cranky' Harrison Ford was 'a diva'

Report claims Brave New World had a tense shoot

The crew member claimed they worked on the reshoots and said that 'everyone on the crew knew this is probably not going to be a good film'. Vulture quoted them as saying, "Reshoots are a part of making any movie like this with a big budget. But this isn’t Marvel’s first rodeo. Entire sequences we shot won’t make it into the film, and that’s very expensive. I’m not going to say the director was not equipped to handle that production. Basically, dealing with A-list egos was the issue. It was mainly just Harrison Ford. So that was a little disappointing. At the end of the day, it was the most tense Marvel shoot I’ve ever worked on."

Captain America: Brave New World has opened to a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 53%, the lowest for any Captain America film. The previous three films, all of which starred Chris Evans as the titular superhero, had RT scores of over 80%.

'Harrison Ford was very much a diva'

Harrison Ford, 82, makes his Marvel debut in the film, playing Thaddeus Ross, who later transforms into the Red Hulk. For his shoot, Ford had to do a lot of work with motion capture and the crew member said they were not happy about it. "Harrison Ford was one of the crankiest performers I ever dealt with. Which was sad. I’m a fan. But he was very much a diva. I don’t know if you remember, but he got in a plane crash. He couldn’t even raise his left arm above his chest. We have to suit up 80-something Harrison Ford in these motion-capture dots. To me, it seemed like he hated it and didn’t want to do it. And when Harrison was done, he was done. Everyone was trying to scramble to make him happy. That made for a very awkward work environment," the quote read.

About Captain America: Brave New World

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World is the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and part of the MCU's Phase V. It stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Shira Haas.