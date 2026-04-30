Resident Evil trailer: Weapons director Zach Cregger reinvents the horror video game to chilling effect. Watch

Resident Evil teaser trailer: Fans of the video game were in for a massive surprise as the brand new trailer of Resident Evil, based on the highly popular horror video game of the same name, is finally out! From Weapons director Zach Cregger comes the new era of evil!

Resident Evil trailer

Austin Abrams in a still from Resident Evil.

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In the intense trailer of the film, viewers got a glimpse of Bryan countering and trying to survive the morphed monsters, even as it means that he will have no other choice but to flee a disaster-struck city. Fans of the game will also note that the adaptation does not feature established characters from the Resident Evil universe, such as Leon S. Kennedy or Jill Valentine, as Zach Cregger aims to create a new and original story. The film stars Austin Abrams (who was also seen in Weapons) in the lead role.

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{{^usCountry}} The official synopsis of the film reads, “In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.” How fans reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official synopsis of the film reads, “In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.” How fans reacted {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “This feels like the story of a random dead NPC in the RE universe that has a note laying next to him detailing what happened.” Another said, “Dude struggling to catch a key is pure Resident Evil. I'm convinced.” A comment read, “Lets hope the franchise gets a movie it deserves, Weapons and Barbarian were so good.” “Can’t wait for the secret underground lab section,” said another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “This feels like the story of a random dead NPC in the RE universe that has a note laying next to him detailing what happened.” Another said, “Dude struggling to catch a key is pure Resident Evil. I'm convinced.” A comment read, “Lets hope the franchise gets a movie it deserves, Weapons and Barbarian were so good.” “Can’t wait for the secret underground lab section,” said another. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There have been six previous 'Resident Evil' films, beginning with Milla Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez's 2002 film. Jovovich went on to lead 'Resident Evil: Apocalypse' (2004), 'Resident Evil: Extinction' (2007), 'Resident Evil: Afterlife' (2010), 'Resident Evil: Retribution' (2012) and 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' (2017). In 2021, filmmaker Johannes Roberts took on the franchise reboot 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' as writer and director. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There have been six previous 'Resident Evil' films, beginning with Milla Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez's 2002 film. Jovovich went on to lead 'Resident Evil: Apocalypse' (2004), 'Resident Evil: Extinction' (2007), 'Resident Evil: Afterlife' (2010), 'Resident Evil: Retribution' (2012) and 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' (2017). In 2021, filmmaker Johannes Roberts took on the franchise reboot 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' as writer and director. {{/usCountry}}

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Resident Evil is produced by Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures. The film also stars Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser. The film is set to release in theatres on September 18.

Zach's last directorial was Weapons, which was released in 2025. The horror film collected over $270 million at the global box office. Amy Madigan, who played Gladys in it, went on to win an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance in the film.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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