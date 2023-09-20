Rihanna and A$AP Rocky give glimpse of their adorable newborn boy Riot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky engaged in an adorable family photoshoot on Monday with their two sons including their new born baby boy Riot. In the pictures, Riot is seen wearing an all pink dress, with tan boots. The other son RZA wore a gray shirt with yellow sleeves paired with blue jeans and black sneakers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Rihanna looked chic in a denim jacket and navy leggings. Rocky posed in a white vest and blue jeans. Celebrity photographer Diggzy shared one of their adorable photos on Instagram.

"It’s a FAMILY thing .Welcome to the World Riot Rose," Diggzy captioned the picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans reacted to the lovely picture by commenting on the post.

"She let YOU share her beautiful family with the world once again. Cuteness overload," wrote one user.

"The most beautiful family on the planet," commented another user.

"Rihanna & Asap Rocky with beautiful kids," posted a third person.

ALSO READ| Kroy Biermann fears second foreclosure of his and Kim Zolciak's Georgia home

According to birth certificate, Riot was born on August 1, 2023, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m. His full name is Riot Rose Mayers. As per a report by Blast, the baby's name could have been inspired from A$AP's song named "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)". Interestingly, both sons of the power couple have names beginning with the letter "R".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rihanna had revealed about being pregnant with her second child, during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show in February. During her performance on stage at the event, she revealed her baby bump which had caused people to guess about her pregnancy, and she confirmed the same later.

Talking about her second pregancy in an interaction with ET's Rachel Smith, Rihanna had shared: "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."