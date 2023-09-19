Kroy Biermann fears second foreclosure of his and Kim Zolciak's Georgia home

Amid their ongoing divorce drama 2.0, Kroy Biermann is putting in all efforts to ensure the sale of his and Kim Zolciak’s $3 million property on Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia. The property has a 7-bedroom home. Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak(Twitter)

According to a report by Page Six, Kroy has requested the court to allow him and Kim to unload their house as the IRS has placed a $1.1 million lien on it. He said that despite the lien on the property, there is some equity in it. Hence, he is requesting the sale of the property before a second foreclosure of it happens.

Notably, earlier the estranged couple were able to avoid the auctioning of their property after its foreclosure due to defaulting on loans.

In the court, Kroy has highlighted Kim's extravagant lifestyle and addiction to gambling as the cause of their grave financial situation.

Interestingly, due to their financial issues, the couple underwent a divorce drama earlier but had patched up differences to give their relationship another chance. As per the latest court documents, Kroy has stated the marriage to be “irretrievably broken.”

Kim and Kroy's started dating after meeting at a charity event in May 2010. After getting married, the couple have 4 kids together namely, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger. In 2013, Kroy adopted Kim's two daughters namely Brielle and Ariana from her previous marriage.

