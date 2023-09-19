Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe: Her extravagant lifestyle, fashion and activism

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is currently the eighth richest person in the world, as per Forbes. Does his enormous wealth reflect in the lifestyle of his family members? Bill Gates and his daughter Phoebe(Instagram/@phoebegates)

Bill's youngest daughter Phoebe recently celebrated her 21st birthday. Taking to Instagram, she posted a glamorous photo of herself looking chic in a pink dress. If we scroll through her Instagram, checking out her posts, it does give a glimpse of her extravagant lifestyle. Pictures of her vacationing at exotic locations, hanging out with friends at posh parties and attending high profile events with her father, are reflections of her own success with a hint of the family wealth.

After attending the Time100 event with Bill in June last year, Phoebe had posted a picture of them together and captioned it as, "So honored to attend #Time100 with my dad. I felt so inspired by all these change-makers."

True to her immense interest in fashion, she often aces her looks in expensive and glitzy clothing. She is known to wear designer clothes of upscale brands. Notably, in pursuit of her fashion interests, she has attended Paris Fashion Week and interned with the British Vogue.

However, in an interaction with WWD in October last year, Phoebe was particular in pointing out that she is not just defined by the identity of being Bill Gates' daughter.

“OK, I’m my parents’ daughter, that gives me immense privilege, but it’s not what I’m defined by,” she had said.

Phoebe also makes sure to highlight her activism through social media. She champions the cause of women's rights and reproductive health. In July this year, she voiced her protest against the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973 and taking away the right to abortion. In an Instagram post in July this year, Phoebe wrote, "American women lost the right to safe reproductive care a year ago… This decision awakened a whole generation".

“The landscape of American abortion access continues to shift rapidly. Here is an non-exhaustive list of resources for you to stay up to date and involved: Volunteer your time with @prochoiceamerica, donate to @reprorights to support their legal advocacy, and join @supermajority’s Organizing Night School. However you choose to do it, be loud!!,” she had added.