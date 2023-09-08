What's the unusual name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's newborn second child?

Ever since the birth of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second child, fans have been curious to know the name of the baby. According to a report by Blast, the couple have named their son as Riot Rose Mayers. According to birth certificate, Riot was born on August 1, 2023, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m. Rihanna with ASAP Rocky(left)(Reuters)

Notably, A$AP had released a song named "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)" in 2023 and his newborn's name could have been inspired from that.

The couple's first child was also given a name starting with the letter "R". Their first son who was born in May 2022, is called RZA Athelston Mayers.

Rihanna had revealed about being pregnant with her second child, during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show in February. During her performance on stage at the event, she revealed her baby bump which had caused people to guess about her pregnancy, about which she confirmed later.

Talking about her second pregancy in an interaction with ET's Rachel Smith, Rihanna had shared: "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Riot whose photos haven't been shared till now by the couple.