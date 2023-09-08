Jimmy Fallon apologises after report of 'toxic workplace' at The Tonight Show: It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad

Television host and comedian Jimmy Fallon has apologised after the staff of The Tonight Show alleged a toxic work environment behind the scenes. As per Variety, Jimmy called the matter 'embarrassing' adding that he felt bad. Recently, Rolling Stone said that it spoke to several former and current employees and in its report called the show a “toxic workplace”. (Also Read | ‘Good Jimmy, Bad Jimmy’: The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon faces accusations of toxic work culture) Jimmy Fallon replaced Jay Leno as the host of The Tonight Show in 2014.(HT File Photo)

What Jimmy told his employees

Jimmy Fallon, according to Variety, during a Zoom meeting with his employees, said, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

As per Deadline, Jimmy also said, "I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are at the top of the game.”

What allegedly happened on The Tonight Show set

As per Variety, a few of the employees also claimed that their mental health worsened during their time on the show. They alleged that Jimmy could lash out under pressure.

What former and present employees said

As per Variety, a former employee told Rolling Stone that “nobody told Jimmy, ‘no.’ Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners”. The former employee also added that nobody knew when Jimmy was "going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long".

The show allegedly had a “cry room” on the set. A staff also alleged that Jimmy appeared drunk at work during a rehearsal. They added that he 'couldn’t remember' that he had crossed a joke himself.

Many believe that the incidents took place earlier on the show. Jimmy replaced Jay Leno as the host of the show in 2014. Currently, the show is on hiatus due to the strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions representing writers and actors.

