Riz Ahmed has talked about his wife for the first time.
hollywood

Riz Ahmed reveals his 'secret' wedding details along with wife's name

Riz Ahmed has talked about his wife for the first time, how they got married during the pandemic and more.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Actor-rapper, Riz Ahmed has finally opened up about his married life by giving the first-ever public details about his wife, the 'modern' way they met, along with the advantages of getting hitched during a pandemic.

While appearing on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, host Jimmy Fallon asked Riz about the news surrounding him having quietly tied the knot. Jimmy asked Riz to clear up whether he indeed had a 'secret wedding' and as it turned out, the 38-year-old Venom star claimed he really wasn't trying to hide anything.

He replied "It's a weird one, isn't it? I guess because we live in a social media age, if you don't get on the megaphone about stuff, it's like it's a secret? But I never know how much is oversharing."


He further went on to reveal that his wife is novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, and explained that they had first met during a chance encounter in New York City while Riz was prepping for his role in Sound of Metal, which earned him the Gotham Award for Best Actor earlier this week.

He recalled, "We just both sat down at the same table in a cafe, where we both turned up to write."

"We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting. And we struck up a friendship, and then we reconnected down the line."

As per E! News, the Emmy winner pointed out that throwing an intimate wedding during an ongoing pandemic can surprisingly have some advantages.

Also read: Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film

Earlier while giving an interview on Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast, the actor had referred to his wife for the first time but had declined to share her name, explaining that he prefers not to "delve into my personal life or my dating history."

