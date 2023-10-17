Robert De Niro doesn't do the ‘heavy lifting’ raising his baby with Tiffany Chen: It is what it is

Robert De Niro welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Tiffany Chen a few months ago in April. In a new interview with The Guardian, the 80 year-old actor revealed that he is not the one to do 'heavy lifting' when it comes to taking care of his 5-month-old daughter, Gia Virginia. Meanwhile, two months after giving birth, Tiffany had opened up about the complication she faced after the delivery and her subsequent diagnosis of Bell's palsy. (Also read: Drug overdose claimed life of Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, report say)

What Robert De Niro said

Robert De Niro with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. (Image Credit: Backgrid)

In an interview with The Guardian, Robert talked about being a father to seven. He said, "It doesn’t get easier. It is what it is. It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting. I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

The Raging Bull actor further responded when he was asked whether he enjoys fatherhood. “Of course I do. [I enjoy] all of it. With a baby, it’s different [than] with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It’s all different. I don’t talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she’s pretty smart,” he said.

More details

Robert De Niro shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actor Toukie Smith. De Niro also has a son Elliot, 24, and a daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

Two months after Gia was born, Tiffany Chen had detailed the struggle she faced after her C-section delivery. She was diagnosed with Bell's palsy, which is a neurological disorder that causes severe muscle weakness or facial paralysis.

Robert De Niro will be next seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, where he reunites with his longtime collaborator, filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and Lily Gladstone in pivotal roles.

