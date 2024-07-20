Robert Downey Jr ‘did not pay for me to go to rehab’: Armie Hammer

During an appearance on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ on Friday, July 19, Armie Hammer addressed rumours that Robert Downey Jr. funded his rehab stay. Armie Hammer also has been accused of rape by a woman in 2021(REUTERS)

Hammer clarified that while the Iron Man actor has been supportive, but “he did not pay for me to go to rehab” for his six-month Florida rehab stint in 2021. At that time, Hammer was dealing with issues related to drugs, alcohol, and sex, as reported by Vanity Fair.

Hammer is ‘incredibly grateful’ to Downey

When Piers Morgan questioned about the rehab funding rumours, Hammer responded, “No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab.” The interview, lasting over an hour, delved into the various allegations against Hammer, including accusations of sexual and physical abuse and even cannibalism.

“I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I’m incredibly grateful,” he said.

“He helped me in the way where anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues — whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs — decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you. It’s amazing.”

Downey reportedly told Hammer, “‘Sit down, shut up, everything is going to be OK.’”

When Morgan mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts, Hammer saidhe had not heard from them. “I try not to think about the people who didn’t contact me. I try to focus on the people who did, who showed their support,” he said, Lone Ranger co-star Johnny Depp was among “a few” of those who checked on him.

Director Luca Guadagnino, who worked with Hammer on 2017’s ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ “has been vocally supportive, which is something that I could not appreciate more.”

“I understand that my situation was inflammatory, and anyone who gets too close might also light on fire,” he concluded.