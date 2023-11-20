Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse announces pregnancy, debuts baby bump at festival. Watch
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are all set to welcome their first child together. They have been linked with each other since 2018.
Twilight star Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are all set to become parents for the first time. The Daisy Jones & The Six actor announced her pregnancy during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. Her baby bump was also visible for the first time. Also read: Robert Pattinson, girlfriend Suki Waterhouse walk the red carpet together for first time
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse expecting first child together
A video has surfaced online which has Suki announcing her performance. She paused in between her sets to show the audience her outfit. She said, “I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."
The crowd cheered loudly for her as she motioned towards her baby bump. She added, "I'm not sure if it's working." She was wearing a pink glittery dress with a fluffy jacket and golden boots.
Fans react to Suki Waterhouse pregnancy
Currently, congratulations are pouring in for the couple. Reacting to the news on X, a user wrote, “Praying for them both and praying for a healthy newborn.” Referring to Robert Pattinson's Twilight, someone joked, “Vampire kids incoming.” “Name the kid Reneesme,” added another one.
Talking about them ET quoted a source saying, “Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together.”
Robert Pattinson and his relationship
Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's dating rumours began in 2018 after they were spotted together in London. Since then they never discussed their relationship with the media. However, Robert once talked about his long-term girlfriend without mentioning any name during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February last year.
They made it official when walked the red carpet together last year in December. Both attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Egypt. As per a report on Dirt, they purchased a home together in California in February. Reportedly, the Hollywood Hills home was bought for $5.3 million.