Robert Pattinson, girlfriend Suki Waterhouse walk the red carpet together for first time. See pics

After years of dating, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are finally red carpet official. On December 3, the actor and the model attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, where they walked the red carpet together for the first time. Although they've been linked since 2018, the couple have kept the relationship as private as possible. Also read: Did you know Robert Pattinson 'hated' playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter? Here's why

Robert and Suki posed for photos on the red carpet, and also at the fashion show. He was seen in an off-white suit and grey turtleneck, while Suki wore a purple dress.Due to their desire to keep their relationship out of the public eye, it's unclear when exactly Robert and Suki first began dating.

IT COUPLE! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse watching the #DiorMenFall show in Cairo, Egypt today. 💕 pic.twitter.com/7qkq5PFw0U — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) December 3, 2022

However, the first time they were linked to each other was in 2018, when they were spotted together in London. Since then, they've mostly avoided discussing their relationship with the media. However, Robert, who is known for the Twilight film series, did speak about his longtime girlfriend during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February this year.

robert pattinson and suki waterhouse. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fuctiFJ8L5 — rob pattinson lovers (@no1robstan) December 3, 2022

During the interview, Robert had discussed what it was like to watch The Batman with Suki, and how her reaction to the film ‘kind of changed the entire thing’ for him. "I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies… And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it (to her face), and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'no way!'"

Robert likes to keep his private life under wraps, especially when it comes to his relationships. Over the years, he has been linked to several celebs, including Lindsay Lohan, Emma Watson, Nikki Reed, and Dylan Penn, but he’s never confirmed the relationships. Rumours aside, Robert's most high-profile relationships have been with his former Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, singer FKA Twigs, and his current girlfriend, model Suki Waterhouse. Meanwhile, the list of Suki's exes includes actor Bradley Cooper.

