Robert Pattinson is in talks to play shadowy antagonist against Timothee Chalamet's Paul Astreidis in Dune 3

Actor Robert Pattinson might just be the latest addition to the stellar star cast of Dune 3. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is all set to return with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh in the final part of the super hit movie franchise. The filming is set to begin this summer and recent reports suggest that Robert is in early talks to join and play a pivotal role. Robert Pattinson is in talks to play the villain in Dune 3 which also stars Timothee Chalamet.

According to a news report in Deadline, the Batman star is being considered to play the antagonist in Dune 3, an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1969 book Dune: Messiah. Robert is reportedly being eyed to play Scytale, a shadowy, shape shifting figure who conspires to take over Paul Atreidis, character played by Timothée in the Oscar winning franchise.

About Dune 3

Following the massive success of Dune: Part 2, which earned USD 12 billion and a combined eight Oscars from 15 nominations, Legendary studio confirmed that development on Dune 3 was officially underway.

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, director Denis clarified that the Dune franchise won’t go ahead after the threequel. He said, “It’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych. It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.”

Robert Pattinson's current projects

Robert is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. He has recently wrapped A24 film The Drama, which also stars Zendaya. He also finished Lynne Ramsay's film Die, My Love in which he stars opposite Jennifer Lawrence. The film is slated to release later this year.