Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Robin joins DC's gallery of queer characters, comes out as bisexual
hollywood

Robin joins DC's gallery of queer characters, comes out as bisexual

Robin, the longtime sidekick of Batman, was revealed as bisexual in the latest edition of the comic Batman: Urban Legends. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin in the 1966 movie, Batman.

After spending decades in the closet, DC super-sidekick Robin has come out as queer. The latest edition of Batman: Urban Legends establishes Tim Drake's Robin as canonically bisexual.

Robin has long been Batman's partner and protege. The character was first created in 1940 by Bob Kane, Bill Finger and Jerry Robinson, to appeal to younger readers. The mantle of Robin has been taken up over the years by Dick Grayson, Damian Wayne and Jason Todd. However, it was with Tim Drake that writer Meghan Fitzmartin decided to make the leap.

Taking to Twitter, Meghan wrote, “My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you. You are so incredibly loved and important and seen. Forever grateful to be trusted with Tim Drake and his story and honoured to work with the amazingly talented @BelenOrtega_ and @loquesunalex.”

In an interview to BBC, Meghan said that Robin's sexuality is a part of who he is as a person. “We were looking at what could we do with Tim and what stories do we want to tell with Tim. It's been a while since he's had his own story. I went back and I read a bunch of the comics that I grew up with and just really spent some time with that character to figure out what what stories did I want to tell and there were these pieces that kept coming together that felt that they didn't have context without this final piece of having him realise his own sexuality, that this is part of who he is as a person and as a character.”

Also read: Ryan Reynolds, Bang Chan fanboy over each other in Free Guy interview: ‘All the Stray Kids are amazing’

About Batman's reaction to his sidekick coming out, Meghan believes he would be ‘totally cool' with it. “I think Batman is incredibly open. He's going to be very receptive of a Robin. Ultimately there is a lot of love that he has for Tim and that will shine through,” she said.

On the big screen, Robin has been played by actors such as Burt Ward, Chris O'Donnell and most recently, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. DC characters Batwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Midnighter and Apollo have all been written as LGBTQ+ before.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
batman

Related Stories

hollywood

Batman v Superman trailer teases Doomsday, the death of Superman

UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:06 PM IST
hollywood

Zack Snyder shares first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, teases first Batman vs Joker scene since Dark Knight

UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts

This clip from an Australian zoo is all about overload of koala cuteness. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP