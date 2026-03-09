Rosanna Arquette slams Quentin Tarantino over use of racial slurs in films: 'It’s not art, it’s racist and creepy'

Actor Rosanna Arquette has spoken out against filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, criticising what she describes as the excessive use of the N-word in his movies. Arquette, reflecting on her experience working on Tarantino's 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction, called the repeated inclusion of the slur “not art” but “racist and creepy.” Actor Rosanna Arquette has condemned Quentin Tarantino's frequent use of the N-word in his films, labelling it as racist and creepy.

Rosanna slams Tarantino for use of racial slur In an interview with Deadline, Rosanna acknowledged the film's enduring influence and iconic status but expressed strong disagreement with Tarantino’s approach to racial language in dialogue. “It's iconic, a great film on a lot of levels. But personally I am over the use of the N-word. I hate it. I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass. It's not art, it's just racist and creepy," Rosanna said.

Tarantino’s use of racial slurs has been a longstanding point of debate. The word appears repeatedly across several of his films, including The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained, and Jackie Brown. Critics argue that the director often uses it excessively, with filmmaker Lee Daniels noting, “Quentin is infatuated with that word,” and that not all African Americans view it as “trendy or slick.” Daniels also cited earlier Tarantino films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as examples.

The issue resurfaced after Tarantino suggested that viewers who object to his creative choices “see something else.” Daniels criticised this stance, saying it was “not the right answer,” and argued that while he might have once considered the usage “artistic,” Tarantino had “no right to feel that way.”

Tarantino has also found defenders. Actor Samuel L. Jackson, who appeared in Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, defended the director in a 2022 interview, saying that criticism often singles out Tarantino unfairly. Jackson argued that the filmmaker portrays characters authentically and that similar language used by other directors, such as Steve McQueen, is often interpreted differently.