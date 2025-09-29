Sylvester Stallone admits he was nervous to work with Samuel L. Jackson in Tulsa King: ‘When I heard that…’

Sylvester Stallone opened up about what it felt like to welcome Samuel L Jackson to the cast of Paramount+ hit series Tulsa King. Speaking about Season 3, the 79-year-old actor admitted he was initially nervous when he heard Jackson would be joining the crime drama. Sylvester Stallone spills the beans on working with Samuel L Jackson in Tulsa King: ‘When I heard that was gonna happen…’(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“When I heard that was gonna happen, I went, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a fist fight. This is gonna be a battle,’” Stallone told People. Stallone added that it is like having two boxers in a ring, and wondering who would throw the first punch. “So you are getting nervous because you are dealing with serious competition,” he added.

Stallone plays Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, a mafia capo building an empire in Oklahoma. Jackson, 76, joined as Russell Lee Washington Jr, an ex-con assigned to eliminate Manfredi.

Despite his early nerves, Stallone said any tension evaporated the moment Jackson arrived on set. He even joked that the two of them could even star in a spin-off together: Tulsa King and Buddy.

“We are good, we are flowing,” Stallone said, and explained, “We just worked that well together.”

Although this marks their first on-screen collaboration, Stallone revealed that they lived only a hundred yards apart in Los Angeles for decades, though their busy careers meant they only crossed paths at events, People reported.

Sylvester Stallone on Samuel L. Jackson's confidence

Stallone likened Jackson's presence to a heavyweight fighter stepping into the ring, praising his "relaxed confidence" and ability to command a scene. “That takes years to develop,” Stallone remarked, and added that Jackson ‘pops’ in the streaming format, according to another Gold Derby report.

Jackson, meanwhile, is also expanding within the franchise. He will lead a spin-off series titled NOLA King, where his character will return to Louisiana to establish his own criminal operation.

Sylvester Stallone on his journey

According to People, Sylvester Stallone reflected on how his journey evolved from being a struggling actor to becoming an Oscar-winning actor. "You are just trying to survive. You're not really aware of the chaos it's all enveloped in," he said. "I told myself, 'You're probably not going to make it. But I don't want to have any damn regrets. You give this decision 100%, not 99%.'"

Now, approaching his 80s, Stallone can look back and be proud of what he's done and what he has left behind, reported People. "When you lay back and you’re looking [at your life], you just say, ‘Dear Lord, I tried my best. I didn’t hold back anything. So that’s really what my legacy is, that I didn’t quit.’"

What’s next for Tulsa King?

Season 3 of Tulsa King is currently streaming on Paramount+ with new episodes dropping every Sunday. The season also introduces Stallone’s daughter, Scarlet, in an expanded role and features new cast additions, including Kevin Pollak and Dana Delaney, Gold Derby reported.

Paramount+ has already confirmed a fourth season, signalling that Stallone and Jackson’s on-screen partnership could just be getting started.

FAQs

Q1: Why was Sylvester Stallone nervous about working with Samuel L. Jackson?

Stallone compared it to “two boxers in a ring,” admitting he felt nervous about acting alongside someone he considered serious competition.

Q2: Who does Samuel L. Jackson play in Tulsa King Season 3?

Jackson plays Russell Lee Washington Jr., an ex-con tasked with eliminating Stallone’s character, Dwight Manfredi.

Q3: Have Stallone and Jackson worked together before?

Although they have known each other for over 30 years, Tulsa King marks their first on-screen collaboration.