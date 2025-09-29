Jennifer Lopez calls divorce from Ben Affleck the ‘best thing that ever happened’; Reveals why

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck, calling it one of the most important chapters of her life. The comments come as Affleck, 53, serves as executive producer on Lopez’s latest project, Kiss of the Spider Woman. The musical premiered at Sundance in January - the same month their divorce was finalized. Jennifer Lopez says divorce from Ben Affleck was ‘the best thing that ever happened’(REUTERS)

Jennifer Lopez calls Ben Affleck divorce ‘best thing’

In a new interview on CBS News Sunday Morning (September 28), Lopez, 56, said the divorce ended up being “the best thing that ever happened to me." “Because it changed me. It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow,” she explained.

Lopez admitted that working on the film while navigating the end of her marriage was overwhelming. “It was a really tough time,” she told CBS. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’” she added.

The singer-actress has been open about her journey with Affleck. They first met in 2002, split in 2004, and went on to marry other partners. Lopez wed Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. Affleck married Jennifer Garner, and they share three children - Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Lopez and Affleck's relationship

Lopez and Affleck got back together in 2021, marrying in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 before hosting a larger celebration in Georgia weeks later. Two years later, Lopez filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, People confirmed.

In August, a source told People Lopez was doing well, focusing on her career, and promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman. “She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life,” the insider shared.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez’s relationship timeline: From Diddy Combs to Ben Affleck, a look at her previous high-profile romances

Lopez on her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman

Lopez said the film also connects to her childhood. During the CBS News interview, she reflected on her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez: “I grew up on musicals. My mom loved musicals, and so I saw every musical you could think of. She was a fanatic… she loved singing and dancing around the living room - and so did I.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman, which co-stars Diego Luna and Tonatiuh, opens in theaters on October 10.

FAQs

What did Jennifer Lopez say about her divorce from Ben Affleck?

She called it “the best thing that ever happened to me” because it helped her grow.

When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married?

They wed in Las Vegas in July 2022 and later celebrated in Georgia.

When did Lopez file for divorce from Affleck?

She filed exactly two years after their wedding, citing irreconcilable differences.