Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relist $60.8mn Beverly Hills mansion, price drop by massive margin

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's struggle against the real estate market continues as they ex-couple has relisted their Beverly Hills marital property after dropping the price by $16 million. In August 2024, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on the second anniversary of their marriage.(REUTERS)

The mansion—which featured a sports bar, a fully furnished gym, basketball, a boxing ring and pickleball courts, in addition to a guest house and caretaker house, was deserted after J.Lo and Affleck split up in May 2024.

All about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's mansion

Affleck and Lopez are now again seeking to sell their 38,000-square-foot mansion that they purchased in cash for $60.8 million in May 2023. They purchased it just one year after their marriage.

According to TMZ, the pesky residence was relisted for sale on Friday for $52 million, significantly lower than the original $68 million asking price for the property in July 2024.

The move comes after the duo took their property off the market in July after it failed to attract any bidders.

In May, they reduced the price by $8 million since they were having trouble selling the home earlier this year.

Prior to placing the estate for public sale, Ben and Jennifer attempted a private sale.

According to TMZ, they took out a $20 million mortgage when the ex-husband and wife purchased the Los Angeles home.

Where are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez currently living?

In February, Jennifer closed on the purchase of a smaller 10,046-square-foot home in Hidden Hills. She is apparently still residing in the house that is for sale while she renovates her new bachelorette pad.

In July 2024, Ben moved out of the Beverly Hills house, only one month before his ex-wife filed for divorce, and purchased $20.5 million for a mansion in Brentwood.

In August 2024, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on the second anniversary of their marriage.

Ben and his 53-year-old ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children together: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Moreover, Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 57, have fraternal twins, Emme and Max, 17.