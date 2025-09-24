Ben Affleck's daughter Violet goes viral for UN speech on ongoing pandemic, ‘Our present is being stolen…’

Violet Affleck, the daughter of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, addressed the United Nations in support of mask laws and better public health protocols to prevent the surge of COVID-19. Violet Affleck, 19, addressed the UN, stressing the importance of mask mandates and public health protocols amid COVID-19.

Speaking at “Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action”, the 19-year-old, who suffered a “post-viral condition” in 2019, made a statement while donning a KN95 mask.

Violet Affleck opens up about COVID impact in UN address

The 2019 Yale University student told global leaders that the populace has abandoned mask laws too soon and that the world is ignoring the “ongoing pandemic.”

"We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future,” she stated. “But, when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.”

Violet blasted the “adults” for their “relentless beat of ‘back to normal,'” accusing them of “ignoring, downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of Long Covid manifested in a series of choices.”

“Young people lacked both real choice in the matter and information about what was being chosen for us,” she added.

Affleck voiced her rage on behalf of kids who may endure crippling pain and fatigue as a result of COVID-19, saying that adults "knew how to protect you and we didn't do it."

She called for widespread clean air infrastructure and said that filtered air is a "human right" that should be as easily accessible as filtered water.

Violet has been a vocal supporter of mask regulations following her disclosure of a post-viral illness last year.

During a Los Angeles city board meeting, Violet pushed for mask regulations in hospitals and urged public authorities to spend money on PPE in anticipation of a future pandemic.

Violet Affleck draws praise from netizens

Reacting to her speech, one X user shared her video from the UN, saying: “Incredible speech by Violet Affleck who warned about COVID & Long Covid, & advocated for masks & clean air at the UN today!”

“Genuinely teared up listening to this. Don’t really have enough superlatives but for starters what a brave, intelligent, passionate and articulate role model. We need more Violets!! 😷,” another wrote.