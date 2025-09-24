Carrick High School stabbing: What happened on Pittsburgh campus? First details on suspect as 3 injured

Three students from Carrick High School were attacked Wednesday morning right inside the front doors of the institution, according to Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools issued a statement, saying that a student “used a small knife to injure three other students. All students are receiving medical attention.”(Representative image)

Cara Cruz, a Pittsburgh police spokeswoman, said one person was in serious condition and another was in stable condition, TRIB LIVE reported.

According to police, a third person was treated on the spot for a “minor laceration” and then discharged.

Carrick High School stabbing: Details on suspect

A suspect is in the police custody and has been brought to the North Side police headquarters for questioning.

“All students are receiving medical attention. While details are developing, we have been advised that one student’s injury may be more serious,” the statement from PPS said.

The stabbing happened at 125 Parkfield St. in the Carrick section of the city at about 8:30 a.m.

Cruz said that the suspect received a cut on his hand and that medical personnel were treating him.

Carrick High School under lockdown

Pittsburgh's Department of Public Safety said on X that the school is on lockdown and that police, fire, and emergency medical services are present.

On Parkfield Street, there was a line of around fifteen police cars from Pittsburgh Public Schools and the Pittsburgh Police Department.

There were a few children conversing with officers outside the school, but other than that, everything remained peaceful.