Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Man rams car into FBI building in Pittsburgh in 'act of terror', suspect at large

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 05:04 pm IST

The absconding driver was identified as Donald Henson of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania. No injuries were reported among FBI personnel.

A man rammed his car into the entrance gate of the FBI’s Pittsburgh office early Wednesday in what officials are treating as an "act of terror".

Driver rams car into FBI Pittsburgh office gate.(X/FBI Pittsburgh)
The FBI said the incident occurred at around 2:40 am when a white sedan crashed into one of the vehicle gates at the facility. “This individual exited the vehicle, removed an American flag from the backseat, and threw it onto the damaged gate. The individual then left the scene on foot,” FBI Pittsburgh stated in a post on X. No FBI personnel were injured during the incident.

The driver who fled the scene was identified as Donald Henson, a resident of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania. Authorities have launched an extensive manhunt to locate Henson, who remains at large.

The probe team has indicated that Henson does not appear to be armed, but the officials said that he has a documented history of mental health issues, the NY Post reported.

“This incident is considered a targeted attack against the FBI,” the agency said.

“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI,” FBI Pittsburgh assistant special agent in charge Christopher Giordano told CBS News.

According to NY Post, a bomb squad was called to search the white Toyota outside the FBI’s office after it was rammed into the facility’s gate. Law enforcement agencies are urging anyone who encounters him to avoid confrontation and immediately contact authorities.

Nakeisha Brown, who works nearby, told WTAE she heard screeching tires and saw the suspect yelling before leaving the scene.

Law enforcement agency, in its post, urged anyone who encounters the suspect to avoid confrontation and immediately contact authorities.

