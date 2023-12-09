Ryan Gosling talks about Barbie sequel, shares new ideas about his character: ‘Can I play Husky Ken?’

Actor Ryan Gosling has spoken about the sequel to his blockbuster film Barbie. As per Variety, Ryan talked about it at London’s BFI Southbank on Friday. He was accompanied by America Ferrera in the event. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie also stars Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan as Ken. (Also Read | Margot Robbie tells Cillian Murphy an Oppenheimer producer told her to shift Barbie release date, reveals sequel plans)

Ryan on Barbie sequel, his character Ken

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in a still from Barbie.

When a fan asked Ryan about Barbie 2, he said, “Oh, I’m not going anywhere near that. We really know nothing". He then spoke about his character, "Can it be a husky Ken? Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?"

America on Barbie 2

Talking about the Barbie sequel, America added, “We have no information. I will say, what Greta and Margot Robbie have said is they did not set out to make a franchise. They put it all out on the table. Every bit of it that they loved and that they knew to do, they did. Which is refreshing, right? We’re not setting it up for 20 years of Barbie movies. But then again, I know nothing, so there might be 20 years [of Barbie]… or a Ken spinoff?”

Margot also talked about Barbie 2 recently

According to People, though Barbie grew into the highest-grossing film of 2023 (and Warner Bros. biggest movie ever) at over $1.44 billion worldwide following its July release, there are no official plans for a sequel. Recently, Margot talked about a Barbie sequel with Cillian Murphy on Variety Actors on Actors.

"We put everything into that movie and it's so good, that I'm like, 'oh, no!' And I was also so proud of the fact that it wasn't a sequel or a prequel or a remake, which is getting rarer and rarer these days... that part of me is like 'oh, no, if we do a Barbie 2...' I don't know. But at the same time, I would do anything to be back on that set and I'd do anything to be on set with Greta again and Ryan again and playing Barbie again. It's just so joyful. . . So it's not no, but also, it would take a lot [for it to live up to expectations]," she had said.

About Greta's next films

Greta is next set to make two adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia book series for Netflix. The two Narnia movies are based on acclaimed British author CS Lewis' classic The Chronicles of Narnia book series.

