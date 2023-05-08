Sam Heughan wants to work on a Hindi film with Priyanka Chopra, says he needs to learn how to sing and dance

In the rom-com Love Again, Priyanka Chopra stars opposite Sam Heughan. Their characters form a special bond after they begin to chat with one another on the phone. Recently, Sam revealed that he wouldn't mind working with Priyanka again and was even open to working with her on a Hindi film. He added that he would have to brush up his singing and dancing skills first. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at Love Again premiere, Nick Jonas joins her on red carpet)

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan at the Love Again premiere in New York on May 3, 2023, AP/PTI(AP)

Directed by James C. Strouse, the film did not fare in the US on its opening weekend. The rom-com was declared a box-office disaster, earning around $2.4 million. However, the film's budget is only $9 million so hopefully the loss won't be too large. The film also stars Celine Dion as herself, Russell Tovey, Celia Imrie and Priyanka's husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas in a cameo.

When asked who other artistes from India he'd like to work with, Sam told Pinkvilla, "Obviously, I need to learn how to sing and dance." Priyanka, who was also next to him in the interview, then came to his defence and shared, "You don't have to learn how to sing. We have playback singers for that. A little dancing might be allowed. A lot of our actors don't know how to dance, but as long as you have a little rhythm. You're good."

He added, "I wouldn't say I've got rhythm but I'm willing to give it a go, so yes. Obviously, I'd love to work with PC again. That's next, right we'll do a Hindi movie together."

The Hollywood film had its premiere in New York on Wednesday attended by the film's stars and Nick Jonas. Rajkummar Rao was also in New York to catch the screening of Priyanka's film. They both had worked together in The White Tiger in 2021. Love Again will be released in Indian theatres on May 12.

