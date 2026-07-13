Sam Neill net worth: How much did Jurassic Park actor make? All on earnings, real estate after death at 78

Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor best known for his roles in The Piano and Jurassic Park, has died at the age of 78. His death was announced on Monday, July 13, in a statement shared on his Instagram account.

Sam Neill attends a premiere of the television series 'Apples Never Fall', in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 12, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo (REUTERS)

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No cause of death has been announced. Neill had recently revealed that he was cancer-free afterbeing diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in 2022.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia,” the Instagram post reads. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

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{{^usCountry}} “More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss,” it added. Sam Neill’s net worth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss,” it added. Sam Neill’s net worth {{/usCountry}}

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Neill had a net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is best known for playing the lead role in the original Jurassic Park movie and several sequels. He has also appeared in movies like The Hunt for Red October, The Piano, and Possession.

Real estate

It was reported in 2020 that Neill had listed his home in Double Bay, Australia, for between $3.5 and $4 million. He later sold the home via a virtual auction, receiving a payment of approximately $3.6 million. The house has four bedrooms, an outdoor terrace, an expansive backyard, floor-to-ceiling windows, and several other amenities.

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Also Read | Sam Neill cause of death: How did Jurassic Park star die? All on cancer battle

Neill's former home was located just minutes from Double Bay Beach. He originally bought the home for $839,000 back in 1996, along with his former wife, Noriko Watanabe.

The actor’s main house is in Alexandra, a town on the South Island of New Zealand. He owned a winery in Alexandra, and it consists of several vineyards throughout the South Island. He had several farm animals, which he has named after renowned celebrities in the film industry. Neill owned a home in Wellington, New Zealand too.

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