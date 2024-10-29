Saoirse Ronan goes viral for silencing male actors with a deep ‘10-words response' for their self-defence ‘joke’. Watch

Eddie talks about self-defence, Paul jokes

Eddie spoke about self-defence while talking about his series, The Day of the Jackal. The actor shared how he was taught to use his phone as a weapon to hurt an attacker in the neck. Paul then joked how it wouldn't dawn on him to pull out his phone during an attack.

What Saoirse said

“Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone',” said the actor. As all of them started laughing, Saoirse tried to speak but was cut off by the actors. She finally raised her voice and said, “That’s what girls have to think about all the time. Am I right, ladies?” Both Eddie and Paul went silent and then nodded in agreement. The audience applauded her remark.

Fans react to her comment

Reacting to a clip from the interview shared on Instagram, a fan said, "It's wild how every man on that stage was laughing dismissively like, 'Who thinks about using their phone as a weapon??!'--- Ummmm, EVERY WOMAN ON EARTH?! Like, what?? ALL of us. Half the planet thinks about this on a daily basis." A person said, "Ooooh, did she make them uncomfortable with the truth?"

A comment read, "It is appalling and terrifying to me that we can somehow normalize violence against women and, at the same time, be in denial of its existence." "Her face while listening was the best part," wrote an Instagram user. "Daytime, nighttime, solo or with a group, urban or rural, young or old, we have to constantly be on alert for the predators who may take the form of a lover, teacher, police officer, religious leader, friend, relative," said a social media user.

About Saoirse

Saoirse made her acting debut in 2003 with the medical drama series The Clinic and her film debut in I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007). She has starred in Atonement (2007), The Lovely Bones (2009), Hanna (2011), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Brooklyn (2015), Lady Bird (2017), and Little Women (2019). She was last seen in the drama The Outrun (2024).