Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to 'catfight' with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall: 'There's been one person talking'

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker's rivalry is no secret, especially after Kim was missing from Sex And The City's TV-show titled And Just Like That. In a new interview, Sarah has said that the rivalry is rather ‘painful’ for her. She also said that she doesn't like it when people call her and Kim's relation a ‘catfight’. Also Read: You are not my friend: Kim Cattrall blasts Sex And The City co-actor Sarah Jessica Parker. Read her post

Earlier this year, Sex And The City returned to the TV with a spin-off show titled And Just Like That. The show brought back Sex And The City characters, Sarah as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Kim, who played the role of Samantha Jones, didn't return, however.

Sarah Jessica Parker told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on Wednesday that people addressing her relationship with Kim as a ‘catfight’ is ‘painful’ for her. She said, "It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’—a fight, a fight, a fight. I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking.”

Kim has previously said that she would never return to the franchise, citing tension with her co-stars. In 2018, Kim took to Instagram to vent her anger on Sarah. “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time Sarah Jessica Parker,” she posted. In the caption, she called Sarah ‘hypocrite’ and ‘cruel’. She said, “Let me make this very clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

