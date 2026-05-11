...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sheryl Underwood husband: What happened to Michael Sparkman? Kevin Hart roast sparks row

Comedian and The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood was a part of the dais for the live Netflix roast of Kevin Hart

May 11, 2026 06:11 am IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
Advertisement

Comedian and The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood was a part of the dais for the live Netflix roast of Kevin Hart on Sunday. During the show, jokes about the 62-year-old's husband came up, sparking questions about what happened to Michael Sparkman.

Who was Michael Sparkman?

Sheryl Underwood was a part of the Kevin Hart roast on Sunday(Instagram/Sheryl Underwood)

Sheryl Underwood has spoken publicly over the years about the devastating loss of her husband, Michael Sparkman, who died by suicide in 1990 after battling severe depression during their marriage.

Underwood married Sparkman, a chef, in 1987. According to the television host, the couple struggled through difficult years as he dealt with worsening mental health issues, including a prior overdose attempt before his death.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2016, Underwood recalled the final conversation she had with him before he died.

Read More: Kevin Hart’s brutal message to roasters: ‘I ain’t scared of you…'; comedian hypes Netflix live special

Read More: Who is Ron Taylor? 5 things to know about the comedian who won Funny AF with Kevin Hart

She also spoke about the lingering pain left behind for surviving family members.

“And that pain does not…it doesn’t go away,” Underwood continued. “So I really hope that the family can come together for her daughter because it just doesn’t go away.”

Underwood spoke about the impact of suicide notes

During the discussion, Underwood specifically addressed the emotional toll caused by suicide notes, revealing that her husband had also left one behind.

“I’m sad for her daughter for that to be in the note because my husband left a note. And what the note does to the person who’s still alive, it shows that the person who’s no longer alive has now had the final word,” she said.

At the time, Spade’s death left behind her husband, Andy Spade, and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.

Andy Spade later released a statement mourning his wife’s death.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

kevin hart netflix hollywood us news
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sheryl Underwood husband: What happened to Michael Sparkman? Kevin Hart roast sparks row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.